Florence — Mary Lea Gautney, age 70, passed away July 11, 2020. A private graveside service is being held Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mrs. Gautney was preceded in death by her infant daughters, Mary Julianne and Jennifer Casey Gautney; mother, Mary Sam Wadsworth; and brother, Phillip Wadsworth.
Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Robert E. “Bobby” Gautney; son, Jonathan “Bailey” Gautney; and grandchildren, Evelyn and Jeremiah Gautney.
Mrs. Gautney was a graduate of Coffee High School and was a retired rural letter carrier for the Florence Post Office. She enjoyed photography, fishing and any outdoor activities. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her family, caring for her grandchildren, lounging with them on the back porch or swimming with them in the pool.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Ambassadors of Hope, (a medical mission to Honduras) P.O. Box 577, Killen, AL 35645.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of North Alabama Medical Center and Glenwood Rehabilitation for their loving care.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
