MOULTON — Mary Lee Parker died February 20, 2020. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22nd at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Willard Parker.
