FLORENCE — Mary Lena Fowler Morgan passed peacefully at home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the age of 102. The only child of Levi Floyd and Viola Darby Fowler, she was born January 23, 1920 in Cloverdale, Alabama, and was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County.
Lena was a 1938 graduate of Central High School, (where she was often known as “Pinky”) and of Larimore Business College. She was active in the Central Alumni Association and was honored as Alumnus of the Year in 1992 and again in 2016.
Lena had been a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church since 1933. She was active on many committees, and was awarded special recognition in 2007 by the church for her many years of Dedicated Service to Wesley Chapel.
Lena retired from TVA after 32 years, and then was employed by James C. Barber and Associates, a private engineering firm for 18 years. She also worked 3 years at Elkins Funeral Home. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women of Florence. She volunteered as bookkeeper for Friends of the Library for two years, and volunteered at ECM Hospital for 10 years.
Lena will be remembered for her Christian faith, her kindness and generosity. She will be missed for many things including her thoughtfulness, her keen intellect, her wit, and her wonderful sense of humor. She was a true blessing and inspiration to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Lofton C. Morgan in 2010, and special cousin, Mary A. Richardson.
She is survived by special cousins Melinda Hargett, Dan Richardson, Allene K. Perkins (Donald), Patricia A. Pettus, Doris Hendrix, all of Florence; Billy, Eddie, and Linda Lindsey of Booneville Mississippi; and niece Lynn Compton(Robert) and family of Meridian, Mississippi; her beloved church family at Wesley Chapel, and a host of friends.
Her family wishes to thank Dr. William A. Hobbs, and his staff for many years of excellent medical care, Dr. Nicholas Darby, and Amedisys Hospice for their care and services. The family would like to express special recognition of her devoted caregivers; Alice Carter, (who became like a sister), her “Partner in Crime” Kim Wilson, and “Game Show Buddy” Donna Taylor.
Funeral services were at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 11025 County Road 15, Florence, AL 35633 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation was 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, with the service immediately following. Officiating was Pastor Ally Ohki. Interment was in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home assisted the family.
Family and friends were pallbearers. There are so many friends who should be named honorary pallbearers, but we fear to take a chance lest we miss somebody extra special.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, Building Fund, or Barrel of Love; Central High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, or the charity of your choice.
Commented