MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Leora Smith Day, 91, died July 29, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence. She was born October 16, 1928.Graveside service will be today, July 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Collinsville with Reverend James McDonough officiating and Collinsville Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her chidren, Linda Wallace, James Day, Gala (Jimmy) Vess, Brenda Crittenden and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; relatives and friends and sister, Lottie Kate McNew.
Casket bearers will be relatives and friends.
