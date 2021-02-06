ROGERSVILLE — Mary Linda Ezell, 79, of Rogersville died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at home.

A graveside service will be Sunday, February 7, 2021, 1:30 PM at Butler Cemetery with Bro. Bill Lyons officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

Mrs. Ezell was a member of the Center Star Church of Christ. She loved antiques, flowers, and cooking.

Mrs. Ezell was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John Ronald Ezell; brother, David Larry Britton; and parents, Cleo “Jack” and Kathleen Butler Britton.

She is survived by her daughters, Aletha Ann Dison (Bob) and Rhonda Ezell (David); and grandchildren, Haley Kathleen Dison and Robert Trent Dison; fur babies, “Missy” and “Squeak.”

You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.