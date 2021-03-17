LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Linda Williams, 63, died March 15, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. She was a cook with the Lawrence County School System.

