DOUBLE SPRINGS — Mary Evelyn Logan, 91, died February 15, 2023. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

