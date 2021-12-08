FLORENCE — Mary Lois McMullen Tucker, 91, died December 6, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery, Cloverdale. An online guestbook may be siged at greenviewmemorial.com.

