COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Mary Lois Reaves Horton, 95, died February 24, 2020. Vistiation will be tonight from 5 to 8 and Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Chapel, Collinwood. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Edward Horton.

