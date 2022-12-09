WATERLOO — Mary Lorena Burns, 73, died December 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. She was married 37 loving years to Charles Burns. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

