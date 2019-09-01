TUSCUMBIA — Mary Lou Bullock Henninger, age 87, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born June 5, 1932 in Tuscumbia, AL. She was a graduate of Deshler High School and attended Martha Washington University and Florence State Teacher’s College.
Mary Lou was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. She was active in numerous Christian organizations including the International Order of St. Luke, serving as a past Convener and regional board member. She shared her faith and love of God as she led prayer groups and served as a lay speaker, speaking at various churches and events. She was licensed and held a PhD in Christian counseling offering to provide comfort and guidance based on Biblical teachings to many during her career.
She cherished her lifelong Class of 1950 girlfriends group and the many memories they made through the years. She also felt blessed beyond measure by the many brothers and sisters in Christ she was fortunate to have made.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Scott Lyon Henninger; and her parents, Henderson Carlisle and Margaret Bullock.
She is survived by her children Stephen John Henninger (Jan), Ann Henninger Hamilton (Bryon), William Scott Henninger (Tammy); grandchildren Andrew Tucker, Megan Alexander (Will), Natalie Longmire (Wade), Stephen Henninger, Jr, Amy Garber (Michael), and A.J. Hubbard (Mark); great-grandchildren Campbell Garber, Ann Tyler Alexander, and baby Longmire (due October); sister Jeanie Bullock McNees; and brother William Carlisle Bullock.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, from noon -12:45 at Morrison Funeral Home followed by a service in the chapel led by Reverend Rudy Guess. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church, Press Pause Ministries (online or P.O. Box 413, Salida, CA 95368), or the local Alzheimer’s Association.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented