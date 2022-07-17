MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Lou Dennis Posey, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the age of 85. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Valley Grove Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. and the funeral will start at 2 p.m. Brother Greg Beasley and Brother Ted Vafeas will officiate. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Mary was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Preceding Mary in death was her parents, Willie Monroe and Mammie V. Dennis; brother, Charlie Dennis; as well as her uncle and aunt, Nolan and Cendie Jeffreys.
Survivors include her children, Sheron Delgado (Dave), Tammy Woodard (JD), Zina Kim Posey Collette (Tim) and Tommy Posey (Terri Lea); grandchildren, Leroy, Shawna, Meca (Matt), Tracy (Nicole), Mandy, Carson, Casie (Joshua), Leann (Justin), Payden (Brie), Maleece (Josh), Megan (KJ), Jeremy (Sara) and Roger; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Anthony, Leroy, Octavian, JaShea, Cielo, Vilella, Jolene, Giovanni, Lynlee, Colton, Preston, Lakin, Grayson, Emery, Ally, Katie, Karli, Levi, Haley, Laura, and Molly; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Madge Crittenden, Billy Dennis (Ann), Evelyn Urbina, Sammy Dennis (Joyce), and Linda Jaynes (Larry); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Payden Jeffreys, Levi Kelsoe, Carson Woodard, Joshua Simmons, Justin Roberts, and Josh Dickerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Building Fund of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial is directing the service and assisting the family.
