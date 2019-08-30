FLORENCE — Mary Lou Hairell, 76, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home, Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Services will be September 01, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, Waterloo. Officiating will be Reverend Chris Underwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Zelma Screeton; brothers, Jerry Screeton, Frank Screeton, Jr., Troy Hayes, Jay Baldwin; sister, Frankie Lee Bidwell.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Clifton Hairell, Jr.; son, Daniel Lamb; daughter, Brenda Corley (Curtis), Huntsville; step-son, Kris Edgar Hairell (Karen); grandchildren, Chris Lamb (April), Justin Orrick (Christina); great- grandchildren, Matthew and Bryson Lamb, Tevin Grimes, Kaylee Grace Steele, Dane and Holden Orrick; stepgrandchildren, William and Preston Hairell.
Pallbearers will be Robert Pettus and Paul Brown’s Sunday school class.
Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home.
