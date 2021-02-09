FLORENCE — After living a long life filled with a loving family, a host of friends, and a genuine relationship with her Lord, Mary Lou Robbins died on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She experienced many blessings and a few sorrows along the path of life but always had a smile and a word of encouragement for those around her. Of all her accomplishments, the greatest were those she made to her church and to the kingdom of God. She taught Sunday School for almost 40 years and would like to be remembered as a spiritual influence to countless individuals.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward S. Robbins, III; daughters, Lisa Morris (Felix), Teena Tucker, Nanette Cassady (David), and Edy Carlton (John); grandchildren, Claire Dalziel (Jay), Daniel Tucker, Drury Morris (Sumati), John David Tucker (Mary Frances), Victor Rogers (Lindsey), Benjamin Morris, Chesley Rogers, and Judson Carlton (Grace); and six great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy on this earth. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louella Morris McCollum; and precious grandchildren, Mary Grace Tucker and Hannah Tucker.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Edward Drury Morris, John David Tucker, Victor Robbins Rogers, Benjamin Stanley Morris, and Paul Judson Carlton, IV.
The family would like to extend special thanks to compassionate caregivers, Connie Ozbirn, Ashlee Strong, Diane Petty, Clarissa Eady, and Dr. Jerry Williams.
There will be a memorial service to remember her life today, February 9, in a private family celebration. The family requests no flowers, however, if you would like to remember her, donations may be made to the Louella Morris McCollum scholarship fund at Mars Hill Bible School, or the charity of your choice.
