FLORENCE — Mary Lou Trimm, 75, of Florence, passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at her residence, after an extended illness. She was a retired elementary teacher, after having taught for 25 years, in the Lauderdale County School system. She was also a member of Midway Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Joe Richard Trimm; daughters, Vicky Barber (Kevin) and Christy Burbank (Todd); sister: Hardy Sue Trimm (Alan); and grandchildren, Jacob Haney (Amy), Regan Haney, Payton Burbank(Jillian) and Callie Burbank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Edward Higgins, and Annie Louise Stutts Higgins.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Drew Edwards officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Please consider a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association in Memory of Mary Lou Trimm.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
