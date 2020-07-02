TUSCUMBIA — Mary Lou Vandiver, 85, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A private service will be held for the family with Brother Greg Pace officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Teresa Reed (the late Roger Reed), Darlene Berryman (the late Donald Berryman), Judy Hanback (Dewayne), Brenda Hart (the late Tim Hart), George Michael (Sonja) and Greg Michael (Cheryl); 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
