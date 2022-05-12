FLORENCE — Mary Louise Berry Kelly, 89, Florence, passed away May 10, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Kelly was a housewife and a member of Underwood Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Brother Barry Kelly and Brother Doug Farris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbie Kelly; son, Eddie Kelly; parents, Clyde and Alma Berry; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-granddaughter; four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Kelly, Florence; brother, Ray Berry, Mokena, IL; sister, Nell Darby, Florence; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chubby Kelly, Devan Kelly, Courtney Williams, Akin Kelly, Skylar Murphy, and Jason Kelly.
The family would like to especially thank Kayla Hines, Kayla Green, and Laura Brandon for their tender care during the last year.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
