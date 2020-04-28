DECATUR — Mary ‘Louise’ Sarratt, 89, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Riverside Senior Living in Decatur, Alabama. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend, known to many as “Deezer.”
She was born on April 12, 1931, in Piedmont, Alabama, to William “Troy” and Lula Mae Williams, one of two daughters and five sons. A proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army, Louise married the love of her life, James Sarratt, on January 22, 1952. Their lives together took them from Gadsden, Alabama, to Michigan for several years before returning to Alabama and settling in the Shoals, where they would raise their three children. After working for many years, Louise retired to love on her precious family. She enjoyed listening to country music, line dancing, playing cards, and laughing with family and friends.
Louise is survived by her sister, Jackie Williams Balentine and brother, Art Williams; son, James (Charlotte) Sarratt; daughters, Connie (Chuck) Sisson and Susie (Stan) Keenum; grandchildren, Kelli (Chad) Nichols, Henson (Sarah) Keenum, Caroline Sarratt, Allison (Nate) Cunningham, Will (Emma) Keenum and Jameson Sarratt; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Asher and Deacon Nichols, Casen, Beckett and Vivian Cunningham, and Stanley Keenum; as well as a number of loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, James Sarratt; parents, Troy and Lula Mae Williams; brothers, Gerald Williams, George Williams, Paul Williams and Leonard Williams.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Florence, Alabama. The family wishes to thank the staff of Riverside Senior Living, Decatur Home Care, and Hospice of the Tennessee Valley for their excellent care of our beloved Louise. They would also like to thank Mr. Ronnie Pannell, a special family friend, for officiating the memorial service.
Grandmuver, your life was a blessing, your memory is a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure...we love you more!
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented