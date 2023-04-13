RUSSELLVILLE — Mary Louise Smith, age 84, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Green Oaks Inn Assisted Living in Florence.
Mrs. Smith was a member of West Highland Baptist Church since 1966, served as a church clerk and secretary for several years. She worked for First National and Colonial Bank in Russellville and Tuscumbia for 33 years and was a very organized and detailed lady. She loved working outside and was a talented quilter, with every stitch being perfect. She was always the first to take food to someone that was hurting. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she leaves behind many wonderful memories that her family will cherish.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Clayton and Odom Smith; siblings, Thurman Williams, Thurl West, Mac West, and Alma Holland.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Mark Clayton (wife, Gail); stepson, Jeff Smith; grandchild, Taylor Clayton; stepgrandchildren, Jeffrey Smith, Jasmine Smith; sister, Jean James; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Russellville. Brother Loyd Griffus will speak at the service.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Crystal Green, the staff of Green Oaks Inn, and the staff of Compassus Hospice. Your love and care made it easier through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Gideons International for Bibles in the memory of Mrs. Smith.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented