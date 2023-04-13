F.4.13.23 Mary Smith.jpg
RUSSELLVILLE — Mary Louise Smith, age 84, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Green Oaks Inn Assisted Living in Florence.

