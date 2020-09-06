TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Mary Louise Underwood, age 90 of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was born on July 14, 1930 in Booneville, MS to Clayton and Lila Owens. Louise was a graduate of Boonville High School and worked for 43 years at ECM Hospital in Florence, AL, retiring at the young age of 79 years.
Louise was a loving wife, mother, and friend with a heart of gold. Her presence just lit up the world whenever she was around. She dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, family and the care of others. She always had a smile on her face and a bubbly witty personality. She was married to her first love, Ramah, for 9 years before his premature death at the age of 49. Life was not always kind, but she always made the best of it. She had three children and one stepson who admired her immensely. She always found a way to give and wanted nothing in return. This woman was amazing in every sense of the word. Everyone who knew her loved her. She has left a huge impact on all who knew her and will be so greatly missed. Now, she has been called home to Heaven, to live like the angel she truly is and be with her one true love, Ramah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramah Springs Underwood; father, Henry Clayton Owens; mother, Lila Lavern Tidwell Owens; stepson, Jack Ray Underwood.
She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Betty Sue (Owens) Lacks; children, Rajah Clayton Underwood (Christy), Joe Marcus Underwood (Kathy), David Anthony Underwood (Jennifer); grandchildren, Adam Clayton Underwood, James Michael Underwood (Malana), Marcus Holland Underwood, Andi Jo Underwood, Joseph Wesley Underwood (Shielk), Anthony Patrick Underwood (Jamie), Christopher Michael Underwood, Justin Lee Pace, Jonathon Clay Pace, Troy Patton James III; and 11 great¬grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Adam Underwood, Marcus Underwood, Christopher Underwood, Troy James, Justin Pace, and Forest Smallwood. Honorary Pallbearers are Joseph Underwood, Anthony Underwood, Jonathon Pace and Jimmy Underwood.
Visitation for Mrs. Underwood will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, AL with a graveside service and burial to follow at 12:30 in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia. Reverend Phillip Russell will be the officiating minister.
Special thanks to Andrea Palmer for taking Annie in when Mother had to go to El Reposo and for always taking special care of Mother’s canine friends over the years. She remembered you till the end.
The family would like to express their appreciation to DeDe Smith Newman for her loving care while at home. Also, to Brooke Allard and staff of El Reposo Nursing Facility for their wonderful love and care while she was there.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt. Mailing address: HASRA, 306 Knights Bridge Road, Florence, AL 35630 or your favorite charity.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented