PHIL CAMPBELL — Mary “Louise” Warhurst, 83, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away July 15, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Warhurst had lived in the area all of her life and was a member of Union Hill First Congregational Methodist Church. She was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother.
Visitation with friends will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Union Hill First Congregational Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Ricky Phifer and Daryl Rambo. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Pallbearers include Josh Warhurst, Justin Warhurst, Daniel Wynn, Ben Pierce, Brad Champion, Kyle Tompkins, and Andrew Rollins.
Mrs. Warhurst is survived by her children, Tina Morgan (Dalton) and Lisa Wynn (Darrell); brother, Troy Pounders; sisters-in-law, Anita Pounders, Helen Pounders, and Cora Warhurst; grandchildren, Josh Warhurst (April), Justin Warhurst (Ericka), Mindy Pierce (Ben), Tabatha Champion (Brad), Daniel Wynn (Meagan), Chasity Tompkins (Kyle), and Courtney Rollins (Andrew); great-grandkids, Abby Pierce, Hannah Warhurst, Josie Warhurst, Jessie Warhurst, Madison Wynn, Lilly Pierce, Sadie Champion, Olivia Warhurst, Liam Champion, Casey Champion, Jack Warhurst, Shelby Weeks, Tucker Tompkins, and June Warhurst; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were husband, Verdo Warhurst; stepson, Skipper Warhurst (Sherry); parents, Waymon and Pearl Mae Brewer Pounders; siblings, Oriel Pounders, Noah Pounders, Clyde Pounders, Gussie McCarley, Julian Pounders, Elsie Gibson, Burlon Pounders, Donald Pounders, Marce Pounders, Ruby McCarley, Hudon Pounders, infant Lonnie Pounders, and an infant sister.
The family wishes to thank special caregivers, Shirley Morgan, Joy Morgan, and the Late Delona Wynn as well as the Kindred Hospice Ladies of Florence, all who gave our loved one exceptional care and compassion.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
