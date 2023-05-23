ROGERSVILLE — Mary Louise Williams Brewer, 92, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home in Rogersville surrounded by her daughter and son. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Holly Woodall officiating. Burial will be in Nance – McLemore Cemetery. Family and friends will service as pallbearers. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hettie Williams; her brother, John D. Williams; and her grandson, Carson M. Brewer. She is survived by her children, Susan Brewer (Kevin) McGraw and Michael (Mary Frances) Brewer; grandchildren, Michael Andrew (Jillian) McGraw, Rebecca (Will) Gerig, Parker Brewer and Graham Brewer, and great-grandchildren, Noah Jarvis Gerig and Elsie Charlotte Gerig.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
