ROGERSVILLE — Mary Louise Williams Brewer, 92, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home in Rogersville surrounded by her daughter and son. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Holly Woodall officiating. Burial will be in Nance – McLemore Cemetery. Family and friends will service as pallbearers. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hettie Williams; her brother, John D. Williams; and her grandson, Carson M. Brewer. She is survived by her children, Susan Brewer (Kevin) McGraw and Michael (Mary Frances) Brewer; grandchildren, Michael Andrew (Jillian) McGraw, Rebecca (Will) Gerig, Parker Brewer and Graham Brewer, and great-grandchildren, Noah Jarvis Gerig and Elsie Charlotte Gerig.

