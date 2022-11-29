FLORENCE — Mary Loveless Austin, 96, died November 25, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday at Williams Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The funeral will start at 12:00 p.m. with Brian Jarret officiating and burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ for almost 70 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.