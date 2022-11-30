FLORENCE
Mary Loveless Austin, 96, passed away November 25, 2022. She was born July 26 1926, to Herbert and Mary Loveless in Northport, Alabama. She had been a resident of Florence and a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ for almost seventy years.
Her favorite pastimes included watching birds enjoy themselves at the bird feeders and bird bath in her yard. Hummingbirds and Cardinals were among her favorites. She also enjoyed caring for flowers and taking little trips to see trees and flowers in bloom. Mary was an avid fan of Atlanta Braves baseball and Alabama Football.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Richard Loveless and Nel Loveless, her husband of 50 years, Jesse Austin, and her two eldest children, Elaine Austin and Doug Austin.
Mary loved her family and being included in her grandchildren’s various activities. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Rebecca Watts and Vickie Green (Tom), and daughter-in-law, Kathy Austin, all of Florence. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Deanna Gray (Andy) of Michigan, Chadd Young of Tuscaloosa, Nick Watts of Haleyville, Anne Marie Murphy (Ben) of Killen, Captain Austin Green (U.S. Military), Adam Austin of Killen, and Katie Austin of Florence. Two great-grandsons, also survive, A.J. Gray and Eaden Austin.
Visitation will be today, November 30, at Williams Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will start at 12:00 p.m. with Brian Jarret officiating and burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks are extended by the family to the staff of El Reposo Nursing Home for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mac Cooper, two-year-old with Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease, awaiting kidney transplant, c/o Jackson Heights Church of Christ. Mac and his family were very special to Mary.
