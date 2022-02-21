Florence — Mary Lovell, 76, of Florence died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12-2 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
She was of the Baptist faith and she was a very family oriented lady who loved life and her many friends.
Mrs. Lovell was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth Roberts; three brothers, William, Roger Dale, and Thurston Roberts; son, Clayton Earl Roberts.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Lovell and Ruthie Pace; sons, Terry Roberts (Gail) and Andrew Lovell (Terra); brother, Tommy Roberts; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Lovell, Joshua Lovell, Lukas Lovell, Bobby Robison, William Robison, and Matthew Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Roberts and Ronnie Brown.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented