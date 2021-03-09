FLORENCE — Mary Lynn Stutts, 92 of Florence, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Joe VanDyke Officiating.
Mrs. Stutts was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Stutts; parents, Lon and Mary Lee Barkley; sister, Betty Barkley Smith; nephew, John Benton, Jr; and great-nephew, Wyatt Wills. She is survived by her sister, Marth Lou Benton (John), Florence, AL; nieces, Susan Benton Green (Roger), Marilyn Benton Davis (Tim), Teresa Smith Johnson (Mike), all of Florence, AL, and Lynn Smith Hill (Lane), Cullman, AL; nephew, Bob E. Smith, Jr. (Meg), Oxford, MS; and brother-in-law, Bob E. Smith, Sr., Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be Roger Green, Tim Davis, Mike Johnson, Clay Wills, Davis Graves, Cody Holder, and Dawson Wills.
The family wishes to thank her sitters, Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion.
