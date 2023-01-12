F.1.12.23 Mary Harris.jpg
FLORENCE — Mary Magdalene Pendergrass McKelvey Harris, age 77, of Florence, passed away January 10, 2023. The family will receive friends today, January 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will be Friday, January 13, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Kevin Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

