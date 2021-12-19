TUSCUMBIA — Mary Frances Martin, 71, died December 17, 2021.

There will be a private family memorial service held at a later date.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.