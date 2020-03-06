TUSCUMBIA — Mary Phyllis McCafferty, age 71, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Reverend Dr. Rudy Guess will officiate.
Ms. McCafferty was born on March 14, 1948 to Maurice and Zelma Faust McCafferty. She retired from TWA Airlines, and was a member of Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Martha Thurman and Billy Mack McCafferty. Survivors include numerous cousins and many special friends (including Maryasque “Little Mary” Fendley).
Memorials may be made to Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church, 104 E. 3rd Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented