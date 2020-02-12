MOBILE — Mary McGee Borden, 80, formerly of Colbert County, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mrs. Borden was a vivacious, sassy, charismatic woman who was loved by all who met her. She enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends in Mobile, taking frequent trips to Biloxi and Tunica, spending quality time with her family, but, above all else, she adored her daughter and grandchildren.
Mrs. Borden was also the owner of Mary’s Bridal in Leighton, AL, for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Rubert Borden; son, Dewayne Edward Borden; brothers, John, James, Howard, Jerry Wayne, Jimmy Dee, Billy, David and Tommy McGee; and sisters, Sue McGee and Brenda McGee O’Kelley.
Mrs. Borden is survived by her daughter, Kim Borden Patterson (Floyd); brother, Gene McGee (Helen); brother-in-law, Cline Borden (Mary); sisters-in-law, Lynn McGee and Vivian McGee Borden; grandchildren, Alyssa Corbitt (Justin), Dylan Patterson and Mary Corinne Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Todd Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Moulton.
Pallbearers will be Richard McGee, Willie McGee, Raymond Borden, Tim Harrison, Brad Etheridge, Dylan Patterson, Paiden Tucker and Ricklen Tucker.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
