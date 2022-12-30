TUSCUMBIA
Mary Allene McWilliams, 85, of Tuscumbia died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, January 1, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow. Jeff Abrams and David Conley will officiate. Interment will be at Barton Cemetery.
Mrs. McWilliams is preceded in death by her parents, William Morris and Madeline Brown Fulmer; brothers, Horace, Douglas, Fred and Donald Fulmer; sisters, Cathy Fulmer, Barbara Orrick and Sue Boyd.
She is survived by her husband, George L. McWilliams; Children, Gregory McWilliams, Keith McWilliams, Carol Ann Simonds (David) and Kimberly Dean (Rob); grandchildren, Kayla Bragwell–Youngman (Brantly), Matt McWilliams, Michael McWilliams, Jessica Ly – LeJeune (Matt), Ben Ly and Maggie Lynn McWilliams; and great – grandchild, Elaina Youngman.
She was born May 8, 1937 in Lauderdale County, where she was raised in Cloverdale, AL. Allene and George have been married for 61.5 years. They moved to the Red Rock Community 58 years ago, where they raised four kids. She found joy in gardening, raising and sharing her flowers. Her courage was noted through her years of medical struggles and her pleasant demeanor will always be remembered. She was ready to pass on but, did not want to leave her family, which she loved so dearly.
The family would like to offer their gratitude for the care provided by Southern Care Hospice, Amedysis Hospice, and the devotion shown by Brittney and Tabitha with Hills Helping Hands; additionally Julie Fulmer, Rachel Haygood, Mandy Adams and her loving and devoted daughter, Kimberly Dean.
Pallbearers will be Matt McWilliams, Michael McWilliams, Brantly Youngman, Ben Ly, Matt LeJeune and Darryl Rutland. Honorary Pallbearers will be Andy McWilliams and Johnny Wisdom.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented