FLORENCE — Mary Miller, age 80, passed away March 20, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Williams Funeral Home. She was the wife of Bryan Miller. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.