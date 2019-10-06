TUSCUMBIA — Mary Minor Campbell Onstott, 87, died September 12th at her Tennessee home. Mary grew up in Leighton, AL and married Walker Campbell who became pastor to churches in California and Nevada. After Walker’s death in 1988, Mary married Clyde “Olie” Onstott and returned to Tuscumbia for nearly 30 years. She was member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. November 2nd at Valley Grove Baptist Church. All who knew her, loved her and she loved you back.
