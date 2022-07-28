FLORENCE — Mary Modenia Jones, 88, died July 19, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, burial in Greenview Memorial Park, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
