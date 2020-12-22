FLORENCE — Mary Montgomery-Smith, age 53, of Florence, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. Mary was a graduate of Central High School, attended Auburn University, graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1993, and she was an employee of Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Coy Montgomery; grandparents, Ray and Mary Montgomery, and Russell and Reba Shelton.
She is survived by her son, Richard Austin Smith; mother, Jane Montgomery; and Austin’s father, Rick Smith.
Out of respect for Mary’s wishes, her ashes will be scattered in the waters of the Gulf.
