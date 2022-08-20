BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Mary Montgomery, 87, died Friday, August 19, 2022. Services will be Sunday, August 21,2022, at 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Belmont City Cemetery.

