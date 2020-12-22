MISHAWAKA — Mary Mozelle Irions of Mishawaka, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020, in her son’s residence surrounded by family.
Mary was born on January 9, 1927, in Florence, Alabama to Otis and Minnie (Blount) Haggard.
On October 12, 1947, in Corinth, MS, she married George C. Irions Jr. He preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage on October 14, 2001.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas E. Irions (Jennifer Hernandez) of Bristol, IN and David (Ruth) Irions of South Bend; grandchildren, Eric and Aaron Irions; two step-grandchildren, Allen (Debbie) Soule and Leslie (Robert) McCreary; and youngest brother, Clyde Haggard of Waterloo, AL. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ancil, Seaman, and William Haggard.
Mary worked as a nurse’s aide and ward secretary before her retirement.
Mary and her husband George were devout Christians who shared their faith through music, singing and playing for others. Annually, they returned to their hometown in Alabama to reconnect with family. Mary was a kind and gentle woman who loved her children and modeled patience and grace.
Due to current health concerns the family will hold a private entombment and service at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Mishawaka. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Commented