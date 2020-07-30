SHEFFIELD — Mary Nancy Frawley, 91, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Due to the current pandemic there will be a private family service at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, Tuscumbia, with Father Michael Adams officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Mary was born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Zilwaukee. She married Robert E. Frawley on September 30, 1950 and later moved their family to North Alabama in 1969. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Baird and brothers, John, William, and James Baird.
Mary is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert E. Frawley; children, Jean Anne Rea (James), Robert Thomas Frawley (Georgia), Steven Jay Frawley (Kathy), Christopher Edward Frawley, and Joseph Martin Frawley (Elizabeth); nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzhiemer’s Association.
