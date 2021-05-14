LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Mary Nell Byrd Gowen, 84, died May 11, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Point Methodist Cemetery. She was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.

