MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Nell Dempsey Hester, 79, formerly of Russellville, died October 3, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Home Cemetery.

