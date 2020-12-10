TUSCUMBIA
Mary Nell Clark Kimbrough, 84, of Tuscumbia, passed away suddenly at home Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020. There will be a graveside service on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia at 1:00 p.m. with Joshua Shoemaker officiating. Pallbearers will be Austin Kimbrough, Joshua Shoemaker, Cameron Fish, Eric Rikard, Paul Rikard, and Patrick Clark.
Mrs. Kimbrough was preceded in death by both of her parents, Asberry and Mary Ruth Burns Clark, and her husband of 49 years, Donald Ray Kimbrough. She is survived by her two siblings, Gerald (Paulette) Clark and Rumel (Dervard) Rikard. Mrs. Kimbrough is also survived by her three children, Donna Kimbrough, Andrea Kimbrough, John Kimbrough; and her three grandchildren, Britney (Joshua) Shoemaker, Rebecca (Cameron) Fish, and Austin Kimbrough.
Mrs. Kimbrough had done many things throughout her life. She graduated from Mars Hill Bible School where she was one of the first students when the school opened and where she developed her powerful love for God. After high school, she attended Freed Hardeman College. She later returned to Mars Hill to work in the library and drive a school bus. She was a faithful member at Westside Church of Christ for many years and Valdosta Church of Christ until her death. She was a member of the Widow’s Club at Valdosta where she became a formidable opponent in the game of Dominoes. Mrs. Kimbrough was also a wonderful seamstress and cook. She was a member of the local quilt guild. She was a very strong woman who devoted her life to God and family. She will be forever remembered and cherished by all of those who knew her.
