HAMILTON — Mary Nell Mays, 97, died September 3, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. service time at Pleasant Grove Church. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

