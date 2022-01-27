ANNISTON — Mary Nell McFall McLaughlin passed away on January 17, 2022 in Anniston, Alabama. She was born March 21,1931 in Florence, Alabama to Selma Lee Smith McFall and Parker Doyle McFall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Daniel McLaughlin, Jr.; by their son, Edward Mallory (Teddy) McLaughlin; by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by a sister, Grace McFall Lawson; a sister-in-law, Rose Marie Cathey McFall and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, January 28th at 1:00 at First Methodist Church in Anniston, Alabama. A memorial service will follow at 2:00.
Condolences may be left with Miller Funeral Home, Oxford, Alabama.
Commented