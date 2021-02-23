LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA — Mary Nell Willingham Fisher, 78, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery.
Mrs. Fisher was a native of Colbert County, who spent many years in South Louisiana providing love and support to her family with the challenging roles of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caterer in Citronelle, Alabama and a mentor to others who enjoyed cooking both inside and outside her family. Mrs. Fisher preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Jr.” Fisher (1937-2000) and parents, Charlie Wilson and Margaret Louise Kent Willingham, all of Colbert County, Alabama.
She is survived by her children, Anthony Fisher, Denver Colorado, Janet Keshk, Lafayette, Louisiana, Jeffery Fisher, Dallas Texas, and Amanda Fisher, Birmingham, Alabama; sisters, Bettie Kitchens, Becky King, Maxine Wallace; brother, Charlie Wilson Willingham, all of Colbert County, Alabama; grandchildren, Anthony Fisher Jr., Benjamin Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Samantha Harvey, Jessica, Bobby, Aaron, and Jack Fisher; great-grandchildren, Johnie, Breanna, and Gabriel Harvey, Fisher and Lilly Bauer, Hazel Fisher, Matt, Tatum, and Bryce Alombro, Cole and Natilee Fisher; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Don Wallace, Aaron Fisher, Mark Keshk, Keith Kitchens, Nathan Willingham, and Charles Willingham.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to downsyndromealabama.org.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented