MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Francis Nix, 93, of Muscle Shoals, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2021. She was surrounded by family and friends awaiting the Lord to take her hand. There will be a graveside service Monday, May 10, at 2 p.m., at Jones Chapel Cemetery, Lawrence County, with Stan Smith officiating.
Mary Francis was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph B. Nix; infant son, Billy Joe Nix; three sisters; and two brothers.
Mary Francis was blessed to have a loving, caring, attentive daughter, Joan Gargis, and husband, Troy, who loved her dearly. She was blessed on this earth to have two grandchildren, Randy Gargis, and wife Briana, and Amanda Gargis-Smith, and husband Stan. Joy filled her heart when she spent time with the great-grandchildren, Tristen Smith, Taylor Smith, and Braidyn Gargis.
The family would like to thank Linda Arnold for her love and for choosing to become our family. They would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for their support in her last days on earth. Also, special thanks go to Shoals Home Health for the few years you all cared for Mary Francis. For each and every nurse, health aide, and therapist that touched our lives, we are forever thankful for your service and love.
