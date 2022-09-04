FLORENCE — Mary Ellen Nix age 93, of Florence, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 6th at 1 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Miles Stutts officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Mary Call; stepfather, J.H Flynt; infant son, Steven Ray Nix.
Survivors are her daughter, Linda Barnett; son, Donnie Nix (Wanda); sister, Patricia Flynt Weaver; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was a member of Florence Blvd Church of Christ for over 40 years. She was retired from clerical work for several years and was a 2019 Miss Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home Queen and also Miss Valentine Queen the same year.
A special thanks to Bill and Geraldine Morrison and, also to Rose Mitchell for
their love and care.
