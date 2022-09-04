F.9.47.22 Mary Nix.jpeg

FLORENCE — Mary Ellen Nix age 93, of Florence, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 6th at 1 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Miles Stutts officiating.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Mary Call; stepfather, J.H Flynt; infant son, Steven Ray Nix.

Survivors are her daughter, Linda Barnett; son, Donnie Nix (Wanda); sister, Patricia Flynt Weaver; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Mary Ellen was a member of Florence Blvd Church of Christ for over 40 years. She was retired from clerical work for several years and was a 2019 Miss Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home Queen and also Miss Valentine Queen the same year.

A special thanks to Bill and Geraldine Morrison and, also to Rose Mitchell for

their love and care.

You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.