MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Norman, 48, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church with Bill Watkins officiating.
Mary was a lifelong resident of the Shoals area. She was a dedicated broker with C2 Freight for over twenty years. Affectionately known as Momma, Mom, and Mema, Mary loved her family. She never met a stranger and was welcoming and loving to everyone. Mary was loved and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-love, Anna Norman.
Mary is survived by her husband of eleven years, Jacob Norman; children, Trea Mosley (Anna), Scarlett Norman, and Sawyer Norman; mother, Norma Jean Kross; brother, Scott Chadderdon; sisters, Tammy Groce and Shannon Nichols; granddaughter, Zalinah Mosley; best friend and sister-at-heart, Ann Stone; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
