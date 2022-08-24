MUSCLE SHOALS
Mary Norman, 48, died August 21, 2022. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
