FLORENCE — Mary Ola Dean Hendon, age 84, of Florence, AL passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; 10 brothers and sisters; husband, Kenneth; and son, Jerry.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hendon (Mamee); and son, Craig Wright (Pam).
She was a loving mother and wife who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ. She loved the Lord and will always be remembered as a kind and giving person.
