DANVILLE — Mary Roxanna Parker “Rocky”, 67, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be at Andrews Chapel in Danville, AL. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

